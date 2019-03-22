Yang's 'seven wildest campaign proposals'

(Washington Examiner) Andrew Yang, the 44-year-old tech entrepreneur from New York running for president, may have the most extensive and wildest platform in the Democratic field.

Yang, who is best known for his proposal to give every adult in America $1,000 a month, has also made a name for himself by proposing numerous unorthodox policy ideas, most recently declaring that as president he would push an initiative against circumcision. He has more than 75 policy proposals listed on his website.

His unusual and detailed platform planks have catalyzed a swell of support from meme creators and online supporters who call themselves the Yang Gang. Yang’s campaign has become more of a serious threat recently. He’s made the debate stage, and both pundits and betting markets are considering Yang a major candidate for 2020.