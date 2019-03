(CNBC) YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki on Friday said “We takes kids’ safety incredibly seriously” in her first public remarks since the company was embroiled in a scandal involving a network of pedophiles on the video service.

“I’m a mom,” Wojcicki said at the Lesbians Who Tech + Allies Summit in San Francisco. “I understand kids. As a parent, I understand it and really want to do the right thing.”