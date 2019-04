(CNN) Storms hammered east Texas on Saturday, with two children killed when a tree fell on a car, authorities said.

The children, ages 3 and 8, were in the back seat with their parents in the front when the tree fell on their vehicle around 3 p.m., said Angelina County Sheriff’s Department Captain Alton Lenderman. The children were pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary damage survey found that a tornado with peak intensity of EF-3 and winds up to 140 mph touched down in Robertson County, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service in Forth Worth.