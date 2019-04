(Washington Examiner) Two more women came forward to accuse former Vice President Joe Biden of awkward and unwarranted physical contact with the former vice president.

Caitlyn Caruso, 22, and D. J. Hill, 59, both told the New York Times about physical interactions they had with Biden that made them uncomfortable.

Caruso, a sexual assault survivor, said that during an event on sexual assault at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas when she was 19, Biden rested his hand on her thigh and persisted as she showed discomfort. She also said he hugged her “just a little bit too long.”