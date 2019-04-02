2 pro-Kavanaugh females accused of supporting 'rapist'

(College Fix) Two females attended a “Sexual Assault Prevention: Administration Town Hall” at George Mason University on Tuesday evening to support U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh amid calls that he should be fired.

Kelsey Good, who is applying to the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason, and Veronica Hays, a senior at George Mason, said they attended the event both to support the embattled justice and to voice support for survivors of sexual assault.

But during the course of the evening not only were they accused of supporting a “rapist” and called white trash, but they were also not given a chance to take the mic and give their public comments during the event, as organizers required questions be pre-registered in advance.