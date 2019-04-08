Simple way to beat pathetic 'fake news' media

Dear WND reader,

I don’t do this very often, but I’m going to do it now. I’ll make it short and, I hope, sweet.

If you’re a loyal WND reader, one who trusts and relies on us for your daily news, then you really need to be getting Whistleblower also.

Why? I could give you lots of reasons. I could go into detail about how Whistleblower, which focuses like a high-powered laser on one single topic each month, courageously takes on the crucial issues you care about but no one else in the major media will touch.

Issues like “DEMOCRATS UNMASKED,” revealing how a powerful political party has steadily descended into madness, and “BIZARRO AMERICA,” on how the greatest nation on earth has been morphing into its opposite in recent years. Issues like “TRANS-MANIA,” chronicling the left’s latest – and strangest – war on reality and normality, and “PERSECUTION RISING,” on the growing abuse, imprisonment and annihilation of Christians worldwide. Issues like “THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON,” on why the ancient war between Islam and the rest of the world is coming to a head, and “DELIVER US FROM EVIL,” an eye-opening window into spiritual warfare in today’s America.

I could also cite reader after reader who swears Whistleblower is so powerful and meaningful it has changed not only their minds, but their lives.

But I’m not going to.

Instead, I want to tell you about something else you’re getting when you subscribe to Whistleblower. You’re getting WND.

In case you’ve never thought about it, we bring you one of the world’s leading independent English-language news websites, seven days a week – for free, no paywall. We serve as your watchdog on government, culture and everything in-between, 365 days a year. We guard your priceless freedoms by aggressively exposing corruption and evil everywhere, and by championing good.

Where else can you get what you get from WND? Certainly not from the pathetic “mainstream media,” which in the Age of Trump has morphed into little more than a hostile, dishonest – and increasingly deranged – propaganda arm of a radicalized Democratic Party.

In contrast, our dedicated journalists work tirelessly to bring you the daily investigations and reporting you absolutely need in this chaotic world, all at no charge to you. How can we do that?

We do it by asking our loyal WND readers – those who rely on us for their daily news briefing – to return the favor by subscribing to our magazine. It’s vitally important. Very simply, this is what pays our bills, along with advertising and purchases from our Superstore. But a major part of our support comes from your subscription to our flagship product – Whistleblower.

This appeal would be easier if I could just take you on a tour of WND’s operation and share with you the enormous amount of work our staff performs to research, report, write, produce and continually update a giant site like WND 24/7. If I described the endless sacrifices, difficulties, lawsuits (including the one by a powerful Muslim Brotherhood front group), attacks and trials we endure – on top of the ongoing brutal war against independent news groups like WND being waged by Google, Facebook and the other far-left Internet mega-monopolies – my appeal would be more emotionally compelling.

I just have to hope you will stop for a moment and think about these things. I know how easy it is to mentally move on, click the mouse, and go to the next story and forget this message – but I’m hoping you won’t, because we need you, just as you need us.

If you’re a loyal WND reader, we ask that you become a loyal Whistleblower subscriber as well. You’ll love it.

That’s it in a nutshell. We give everything we’ve got to you – and when you in turn give to us, the cycle is complete and we can continue to grow in influence. Your support is quite literally the only reason WND can provide a “free press for a free people,” a sacred trust the establishment press has so shamefully and scandalously broken, but which WND takes more seriously now than ever.

So, I appeal equally to your conscience and your self-interest. The few dollars per month it costs to be a Whistleblower subscriber isn’t much, but it means everything to us.

Sincerely,

David Kupelian

Vice President and Managing Editor, WND

Editor, Whistleblower

Author, “The Marketing of Evil,” “How Evil Works” and “The Snapping of the American Mind”

P.S. To make subscribing as easy as humanly possible, we’ve got a very special offer for you. For a limited time, subscribe to Whistleblower, renew your subscription or give a gift subscription and you’ll get $10 off (pay $39.95 instead of the usual $49.95), plus you’ll receive a very special free gift:

You’ll get Joseph Farah’s compelling new book, “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians, and the End of the Age.”

Question: Did Jesus of Nazareth really intend to start a brand-new religion called “Christianity”?

Or, did He come to fulfill that which all of the Hebrew prophets had foretold since the fall of man – something the Holy Scriptures mysteriously and wonderfully call “the restitution of all things.”

That’s the amazing topic veteran journalist, WND founder and bestselling author Joseph Farah explores in this book. In it, he seeks to shed light on what few sermons today teach about, few authors expound upon, and few Bible studies explore: the coming kingdom of God.

“The Restitution of All Things” is a primer on the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith that will forever give you a new appreciation of the work Jesus did on the cross, and will answer these provocative questions:

What does the Bible clearly teach about the ultimate solution to the Middle East conflict?

Is the story of the New Testament really grace vs. law? Or has grace always been around and is the law forever?

What is the ultimate destination of redeemed mankind – heaven or earth?

Why is there so much focus in the prophecy world on events leading up to the return of Jesus – and so little about what follows?

What is the central conflict Jesus has in the gospels and what was the great error of the Pharisees?

Is it possible today’s believers in Jesus could be making the same error as the Pharisees of His time?

Using Scriptures almost exclusively as a resource, Farah will shock and amaze most Christians with a clear picture of what the coming kingdom of God will be like. Such prophetic Scriptures and many others, closely matching the conditions of today’s world, make a compelling case that we may be nearing this very special and long-prophesied time – a time of great hope, but also of great deception.

With so much attention by prophecy teachers on events to occur before the return of Jesus, “The Restitution of All Things” looks beyond that to His one-thousand-year reign on earth. It exposes the spiritual traditions of men that often overshadow the commandments of God. It lays bare the pernicious lie that has become known today as “replacement theology.” And it is a wake-up call to the world, says Farah, regarding the ever-present truth of the Bible, and of the reality of Jesus-Yeshua, the Messiah, the King, the High Priest, the Redeemer, and Son of God.

Founder of the world’s largest Christian content website, publisher of numerous bestselling Christian books and films, and devoted follower of Jesus-Yeshua and seeker of truth, Joseph Farah tackles the hard questions and explores the roots of the Christian faith based on Acts 3: “Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord. And he shall send Jesus Christ, which before was preached unto you: Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath spoken by the mouth of all his holy prophets since the world began.” (Act 3:19-21)

Farah’s book is an original, fresh and deeply thought-provoking look at that which every Christian believer looks forward to with hope – and with awe.

This special free offer will end without notice and is good in the U.S. only.

