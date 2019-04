(NBC News) The body of a 67-year-old man was recovered at the Grand Canyon, the third visitor fatality in the area in the last three weeks, according to authorities.

Park rangers responded to a call shortly before noon Wednesday reporting that someone had fallen over the South Rim. The park’s helicopter and technical rescue team recovered the man’s body east of the Yavapai Geology Museum at about 2 p.m. local time.

A spokeswoman for the park did not identify the man but said he was from California.