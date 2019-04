(FOXNEWS) — In 1969, then-20-year-old Alexis Hunter, who went by Nancy Hunter at the time, found herself dressed in a monkey suit on the set of 1970’s “Bigfoot” when blonde bombshell Joi Lansing walked on set and forever changed her life.

Lansing, who had skyrocketed to fame in the 1950s alongside Marilyn Monroe, Jayne Mansfield and Mamie Van Doren, would pass away just four years later at age 44 (the press listed her as 37) from cancer.