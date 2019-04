(Washington Examiner) President Trump’s charges that the media is the “enemy of the people” has hit pay dirt in the public where 57 percent now believe that the press publishes “fake news” to drive their political agenda.

A comprehensive new survey out Tuesday from the Wason Center for Public Policy at Virginia’s Christopher Newport University also found that nearly one third of likely voters feel the media bias is at its highest.

What’s more, partisanship has hit a new record level with majorities on each side feeling that the other “threatens the well being of the country.”