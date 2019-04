(MESSENGER-INQUIRER) — When Daniel Cecil accepted the pastorship at Whitesville Baptist Church in 2016, he knew changes had to be made or potentially face closing the doors despite the church’s 141-year-old history.

Sunday morning attendance had dipped well below 100 for Whitesville Baptist — a Protestant church that sits in the heart of a predominantly Catholic town of 500.

Cecil began the slow task of what’s called church revitalization — a process by which existing churches create a new vision along with a fresh strategic focus while staying true to the gospel.