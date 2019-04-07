7 abortion businesses for sale, could close

Seven abortion businesses across New Jersey are up for sale because of their owner’s incompetency, and pro-life leaders hope no one will buy them.

“It is our hope that no buyer will be found for these shoddy abortion shops, and that they will be forced to close,” said Troy Newman, president of Operation Rescue.

He knows how to close down such businesses, having once purchased a building that housed a clinic so that it could not be reopened.

Clinics in Elizabeth, Englewood, Galloway, Hamilton, Phillipsburg, Voorhees and Woodbridge are on the block.

If the man now listed as owner, Vikram Kaji, 82, can’t sell within 60 days the state could order them closed.

The clinics are run under the name American Women’s Services.

Kaji surrendered his medical license this year “after he was found incompetent to practice medicine,” Operation Rescue said.

“American Women’s Services is the most dangerous and deceptive abortion chain that is still operating in this country. Every day they are open they are exploiting women and risking their lives by cutting corners and lying for the sake of profit without regard for their customer’s lives and health,” Newman said.

OR said the previous owner was “disgraced abortionist Steven Chase Brigham,” whose medical license was revoked in 2014.

Brigham then transferred ownership, without monetary exchange “and without Kaji being aware that he was the new owner.”

Brigham allegedly continued to run the businesses behind the scenes in an administrative capacity “while using an aging and incompetent Kaji as his shill,” OR said.

Kaji suffered a stroke and his continued performance in an administrative role became unsupportable, the report said.

In 2012, Brigham was accused of murder for killing five babies who were born and were viable. But the counts were dropped when his lawyers argued that his scheme, to start the abortion procedure in one state and continue it in another, meant that the deaths were beyond the prosecutorial reach of Maryland authorities.

It was only months after the filing of Brigham’s case over killing a baby who already was born that the infamous Philadelphis case of Kermit Gosnell surfaced.

Gosnell ultimately was convicted on three counts of murder for snipping the spinal cords of babies born alive in his Philadelphia clinic.

He said the killing wasn’t his fault.

“In an ideal world,” he told Philadelphia magazine in a prison interview, “we’d have no need for abortion.”

“But bringing a child into the world when it cannot be provided for, that there are not sufficient systems to support, is a greater sin. I considered myself to be in a war against poverty, and I feel comfortable with the things I did and the decisions I made,” he said.

As WND reported, the 72-year-old abortionist’s business in Philadelphia, the Women’s Medical Center, was dubbed the “House of Horrors.” FBI agents raided the facility in 2010 looking for evidence of prescription drug dealing.

But what they found was blood on the floors, the overwhelming stench of urine and freezers filled with bags of babies’ remains.

Gosnell is now serving three life sentences.

Operation Rescue filed a formal complaint with the New Jersey attorney general, who found there was no evidence that Brigham actually transferred ownership of the shops.

The AG determined the business “transfer” was a “sham.”

Brigham had lost his medical license in New York in 1994 and later was “caught operating an illegal bi-state late-term abortion scheme.”

At the time he was legally allowed to do abortions – up to 14 weeks – in New Jersey.

“To avoid running afoul of New Jersey law, Brigham would induce the women into active labor then caravan them to a secret late-term abortion facility in Elkton, Maryland, where the abortions would be completed. Brigham, who was never licensed in Maryland, conducted abortions illegally in Elkton. He shielded his illicit activity by using the license of another elderly physician, whose mental and physical abilities were also impaired, as a cover in a similar way that he used Kaji,” OR said.

The scheme a short time later fell apart after an 18-year-old woman nearly died.

Kaji’s own background contains a long list of unsavory episodes, including when he was convicted by the New Jersey Board of Medical Examiners in 1993 “for having improper sexual contact with three patients.”

Even though Pennsylvania banned Brigham’s operations, he secretly opened a business in Philadelphia in 2012, which was closed after his affiliation became known.

“Brigham has learned well how to evade the law from his decades of legal woes. It is likely that he may try to transfer ownership of the clinics to someone close to him that will allow him to continue exploiting women for financial gain with his sloppy and dangerous practices. Hopefully, the attorney general’s office has had enough dealings with him that they will see through any attempts to pull off another sham transfer deal,” said Newman. “Closing Brigham and Kaji’s American Women’s Services in New Jersey will be one of the best things the state has ever done to protect women.”