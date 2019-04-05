Abortion clinic kills 33-week-old baby in legal abortion

(LifeNews) Late yesterday, Operation Rescue obtained 911 records that revealed shocking details of a medical emergency that took place on April 2, 2019, at Warren Hern’s notorious Boulder Abortion Clinic.

According to the records, a doctor at the Boulder Abortion Clinic bypassed the 911 exchange and directly called American Medical Response (AMR) requesting an urgent response for an 18-year old female who was 33 weeks pregnant.

Use of the 911 system is known to be the quickest way to obtain emergency help. Direct calls to private ambulance companies delays response times, however, those calls are not subject to public records laws.

AMR contacted the 911 dispatch to inform them that they had sent an ambulance …