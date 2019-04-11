Abortion workers seeking to leave industry after seeing 'Unplanned'

(Western Journal) The co-director and co-writer of “Unplanned” told a Senate panel on Wednesday that since the film’s release, nearly 100 abortion industry workers have expressed interest in leaving the field.

The Pure Flix distributed movie “Unplanned” tells the story of Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood clinic director who has become an influential pro-life advocate.

Co-director and co-writer Chuck Konzelman testified before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee the film has overcome many marketing challenges — particularly in terms of being permitted to place ads — and is having a profound impact.