Actor James Woods held prisoner in 'Twitter jail'

Outspoken film star James Woods, who is legendary in social media for verbally thrashing those on the political left, is apparently a prisoner in “Twitter jail,” having been locked out of his own account.

The last tweet from the conservative actor with more than 2 million online followers was dated April 19, with no official indication on his page that he’s been suspended.

But Sara Miller, Woods’ girlfriend, says Woods has been thrown in Twitter jail for an alleged violation of the social-media platform’s rules “against abusive behavior.”

Woods’ tweet purported to be in violation stated: “If you try to kill the King, you better not miss. #HangThemAll.”

It apparently was a comment regarding the Mueller report that exonerated President Donald Trump and his 2016 campaign of collusion with the Russian government.

“Of course Twitter doesn’t inform his followers,” Miller noted, as she shared an email that Twitter sent to Woods.

Of course Twitter doesn’t inform his followers. @RealJamesWoods has received the following email: pic.twitter.com/2nnnVBVktQ — Sara Miller (@Millerita) April 20, 2019

Woods, who has starred in films including “Casino” and “Videodrome,” has been suspended previously by Twitter.

He was given the temporary boot in September after a remark about a fake meme, which he acknowledged was most likely phony.

This is the tweet @RealJamesWoods was locked for. Wouldn’t it be ironic if the “Streisand Effect” kicked in and it was retweeted 10,000 times? Retweet at your peril. @jack is watching… 👀#FREEJAMESWOODS pic.twitter.com/eIZpGkOk6A — Sara Miller (@Millerita) September 21, 2018

“Pretty scary that there is a distinct possibility this could be real. Not likely, but in this day and age of absolute liberal insanity, it is at least possible …” Woods captioned a meme.

“The irony is, Twitter accused me of affecting the political process, when in fact, their banning of me is the truly egregious interference,” Woods told the Associated Press concerning his initial suspension.

“Because now, having your voice smothered is much more disturbing than having your vocal cords slit. If you want to kill my free speech, man up and slit my throat with a knife, don’t smother me with a pillow,” he continued.

“I wish this were about an unknown Twitter user so that I could be even more passionate about it,” Woods added. “This is not about a celebrity being muzzled. This is about an American being silenced — one tweet at a time.”

Meanwhile, fans of Woods have been urging Twitter to “free” the actor, with posts including:

Day 5 Update: Our friend @RealJamesWoods (over 2 MILLION followers) has been unfairly suspended from Twitter AGAIN. Madonna tweeted about blowing up the White House. Peter Fonda tweeted about having Barron Trump raped by pedophiles. Libs are never suspended.

cc: @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/9ewxyeaEjr — Tom Odell ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@TheRealTomOdell) April 25, 2019

One of our great Conservative voices @RealJamesWoods is in Twitter jail for his conservative views. Absolutely insane!!! Retweet and the word out. Bring James back!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/63x6g0aYp6 — 🇺🇸Laurie🇺🇸 (@LadyNY4Ever) April 26, 2019

In February, as WND reported, Woods urged Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren to give up her hopes to win the presidency in 2020.

“Sweetie, you’re never going to recover from your Big Lie,” Woods tweeted, referring to Warren’s claim that she’s an American Indian, for which she has since apologized.

“You’re done,” he continued. “Pack up your teepee and follow the buffalo herd. Happy Trails… #Liewatha.”

In January, he tweeted a 2018 clip from the “Dr. Phil” show, with a caption stating:

“In a rare television event, we are witness to the actual birth of a Democrat. Let’s take a peek…”

In a rare television event, we are witness to the actual birth of a Democrat. Let’s take a peek… pic.twitter.com/m9MdKFCCvN — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 9, 2019

