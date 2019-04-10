AG assembles team to investigate FBI

(Washington Examiner) Attorney General William Barr has established an investigative team that he intends to use to look into the origins of an FBI counter-intelligence investigation into Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

According to Fox News, Barr has settled on the Justice Department members he plans to lean on to look into the how the FBI decided to investigate Trump in the first place. The probe ultimately led to the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump dissenters had hoped that Mueller would find evidence of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russian authorities, but Mueller’s findings concluded there was no evidence of it.