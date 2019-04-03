Alyssa Milano misuses the Bible and science

Actress Alyssa Milano has now marshaled the Bible and science to support her pro-abortion position. Unfortunately, she is wrong on both accounts. The Bible and science, rightly understood, are totally pro-life.

Tweeting on April 1 (with no apparent irony intended), Milano said, “I love God. I believe in God.

“But I don’t believe my personal beliefs of which we can’t confirm should override scientific facts and what we can confirm.

“‘If I have told you earthly things and you do not believe, how can you believe if I tell you heavenly things?’ John 3:12”

As for Milano’s love for God and belief in God, that is between her and God. At least she is not denying His existence. That’s a step in the right direction.

As for her quoting the Bible, the words are taken out of context and, in reality, work against her – though I’m glad that she feels that quoting the Bible is important. We agree!

It’s just that she could not have chosen two worse witnesses to defend the “right” of abortion. To repeat: both the Bible and science, rightly understood, are pro-life.

Let’s start with Scripture.

First, the Word teaches that God carefully and lovingly formed us in the womb (Psalm 139:13-16).

Second, it teaches the personhood of the baby in the womb (Luke 1:41-42).

Third, it teaches the potential destiny of each child in the womb (Genesis 25:23; Jeremiah 1:5; Galatians 1:15).

Fourth, it teaches the importance of caring for “the least of these,” the most vulnerable and hurting (Matthew 18:1-6, 10; 25:31-46).

Fifth, it teaches us to stand up for the innocent being led to slaughter (Proverbs 24:11-12).

Sixth, it teaches us that God hates the shedding of innocent blood, especially of babies (see, for example, Jeremiah 7:30-34; 17:1-6; Proverbs 6:17).

(For those who have had abortions or participated in abortions, I should add that Scripture also teaches that Jesus died for every sin we have committed – including the sin of abortion – and offers us forgiveness through the cross.)

As for science – or, in Milano’s words, “scientific facts” – what exactly did she have in mind?

Does science teach that the baby in the womb is simply a clump of cells or a mass of tissue?

Does it teach that the unborn child is not human until it leaves the womb? That it does not have a beating heart? That it does not have unique DNA? That it cannot feel pain (at a certain point of development)? That it can be tossed aside for any and every reason?

What “scientific facts” support abortion? Can anyone name one?

Over at the Daily Wire, Amanda Prestigiacomo compiled some of the better responses to Milano’s tweet, including, “So … When does a baby in utero become ‘scientifically’ human enough for you to protect their life?” (Elisha Kraus)l and, “Who wants to tell her that the fact that human life begins at fertilization has been scientific consensus for almost a century?” (Lauren Enriquez); and, “If these babies aren’t humans, someone should tell them to stop kicking the s–t out of my bladder” (Emily Zanotti).

But of course. The baby is human, and science confirms that.

More importantly, God Himself, the giver of life, confirms that. And that little life is precious in His sight.

Can anyone truly look in the face of Jesus and see Him participating in an abortion? Can anyone see Him giving approval to a baby being sliced up or burned up or suctioned to death?

It is Alysa Milano who is misunderstanding both earthly things (here, science, but again, this is not the point Jesus was making in John 3:12). It is not surprising that she is also misunderstanding spiritual things.

At present, she now has over 100 actors who have signed her protest against Georgia’s strong pro-life bill. In effect, they have signed their names against life, against science and against God’s Word.

They are truly on the wrong side of history, the wrong side of truth, the wrong side of compassion. May God turn their hearts and open their minds, as he did many other pro-abortion champions of the past.

For good reason, Ashley Bratcher has now challenged Milano, actress to actress and mother to mother. (Bratcher plays the role of pro-life activist – and former Planned Parenthood clinic director – Abby Johnson in the movie “Unplanned.”)

Would that Milano and her co-signers take time to see the movie for themselves. It might just change their hearts and their minds.