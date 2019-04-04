Amazing giant multicolored squirrels caught on camera

(Fox News) It looks like Bullwinkle forgot to tell Rocky to go easy with the crayons.

A photographer from India has captured several incredible images of the Malabar giant squirrel that have gone viral after being posted to social media.

The squirrel, known for its multicolored fur and its large size, became an internet sensation after 39-year-old Kaushik Vijayan took the pictures deep in the forests of India, capturing the animal in its native habitat.

“The sight was an absolute feast for my eyes,” Vijayan said in comments obtained by SWNS. “The squirrels fascinated me and I got excited to capture this beauty on my camera.”