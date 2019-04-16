Amazon 'flooded' by fake reviews

(Yahoo finance) Amazon (AMZN) is flooded with ‘fake’ five-star reviews of popular products, a leading UK consumer group has claimed.

An investigation by the consumer group Which? found hundreds of unverified accounts left top reviews on tech products in a single day.

Which? says glowing reviews from unverified buyers are a “telltale sign of ‘fake’ reviews,” and said its findings showed they had become a “serious problem” in online shopping.

The research found little-known brands dominated search results for several popular tech products including cameras, headphones and smart watches, often thanks to reviews regarded as suspicious by Which?.