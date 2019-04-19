Angry students want liberal prof Camille Paglia ousted

(The Blaze) In this age of adults charged with running college campuses actually bowing in terror to every woke demand of leftist students, it was only a matter of time before the youngins at University of the Arts in Philadelphia would go after Camille Paglia, a world-renowned, outspoken feminist and professor at the school.

Paglia, you see, is a longtime liberal. But she’s often voiced views that liberals — particularly of the far-left persuasion — don’t like.

When Hillary Clinton was running for president, Paglia wrote that Clinton’s “blame-men-first-feminism” wasn’t doing her campaign any favors. Soon after that Paglia pointedly asked, “What is it with the Hillary cult?” And after Clinton lost the election to President Donald Trump, Paglia ripped the Democratic nominee, saying misogyny didn’t lose her the election.