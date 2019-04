(CAMPUSREFORM) — “Me Too” movement icon Anita Hill will be the keynote speaker at Wellesley College’s commencement in May.

In an April 12 announcement, Wellesley announced Hill as its commencement speaker “given the events of this year regarding the [Brett] Kavanaugh trial and the rise of the #MeToo movement.” The selection was made in part by the class of 2019 class council.