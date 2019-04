(NBCNEWS) — Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., became the latest Democrat to enter the 2020 presidential race Monday, launching a presidential campaign focused on national security.

“I’m running because I’m a patriot. Because I believe in this country. And because I’ve never wanted to sit on the sidelines when it comes to serving it,” Moulton said on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.” “I’m going talk about patriotism, about security, about service. These are issues Democrats too long have ceded to Republicans.”