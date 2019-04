(THE HILL) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) late Saturday linked Fox News host Jeanine Pirro’s remarks about Rep. Ilhan Omar’s hijab to threats against the Minnesota Democrat.

“Understand when Jeanine Pirro goes on Fox + rallies people to think hijabs are threatening, it leads to this. Folks who imply we’re ‘bad’ for politics, the party, the country, etc. have no idea the threats we deal w/ because of that kind of language. Talk policy, not personal,” Ocasio-Cortez said.