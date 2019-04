(London Daily Mail) Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has drawn criticism for seeming to affect an accent while speaking to a mostly black audience at a conference held by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

‘Ain’t nothing wrong with that,’ the freshman Democrat drawled while speaking on Friday at Sharpton’s National Action Network conference in the Sheraton Times Square in Manhattan.

‘I’m proud to be a bartender. Ain’t nothing wrong with that,’ Ocasio-Cortez said. ‘There’s nothing wrong with working retail, folding clothes for other people to buy.’