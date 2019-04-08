AOC told to apologize after censoring political critic

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a full history, ever since she was elected a few months ago, of making outlandish statements, like the one that the world is ending in 12 years.

Often, the New York Democrat has made such comments on social media, enjoying the First Amendment that protects her right to make those comments.

But she apparently doesn’t think others should have the same right, abruptly blocking one of her political critics.

The problem? President Trump did virtually the same thing previously, and the Democrats sued, with a judge ruling the social-media accounts of elected officials are a “public forum,” from which Americans cannot be banned.

So Cortez is being told, on social media, to apologize and unblock.

.@AOC Breaks Federal Law by Blocking Twitter User

A Federal judge ruled that Trump’s blocking his critics on Twitter violates the 1st Amd. & is unconstitutional, bcz Trump’s Twitter Acc is a public forum operated by the gov & discrimination is strictly prohibited.

thedcpatriot pic.twitter.com/oPeYVsh914 — 💐Sophia💐 (@Surfermom77) April 6, 2019

At BizPacReview, it was reported Cortez blocked Ryan Saavedra, a “conservative reporter from The Daily Wire who’d been critical of the race-baiting stunt she’d pulled … at the Al Sharpton’s National Action Network’s annual convention.”

Saavedra responded with, “HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.”

“While Saavedra found it to be a laughing matter – and not unjustifiably so – some believe that AOC may have inadvertently just broken the law by violating a judicial precedent,” the report said.

BPR reported that was only a few months ago when U.S. District Court Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald ruled that President Donald Trump “cannot lawfully block his critics from his personal … Twitter account.”

The judge found the Twitter account was a “public forum,” and restricting participation based on political speech was viewpoint discrimination that violates the First Amendment.”

On that social media, Toby H., told Cortez: “@AOC you can’t legally block anyone! You’re a public servant!”

John Cardillo added, “The congresswoman might want to consult a lawyer.”

She’s already suggested providing income for people unwilling to work. And she’s insisted on subpoenas for certain members of the Trump administration with security clearances because she fears they will be “putting nuclear codes in Instagram DMs.”

She also drew attention for a history flub. She said Republicans changed the Constitution to prevent President Franklin Delano Roosevelt from being re-elected. In fact, he had been dead two years when Congress approved the amendment in 1947. It was ratified by the states in 1951.

And she also trashed prayer, writing after a shooting, “What good are your thoughts & prayers when they don’t even keep the pews safe?”

She also, during a recent congressional hearing, demanded that Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan explain why his company was involved in caging children.

He patiently explained the company wasn’t engaged in any such activity.

She’s also openly wondered whether it’s OK “to still have children” in light of the world “ending in 12 years.”

And she’s under scrutiny for alleged campaign violations involving “dark money” while promoting a “green” plan redistributing trillions of dollars of other people’s money to fund, among other things, people “unwilling” to work.