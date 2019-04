(Gateway Pundit) A group of armed Mexican soldiers disarmed and detained two US soldiers on the US side of the border near Clint, Texas on April 13th.

Officials with US Northern Command told CNN that “The U.S. soldiers were appropriately in U.S. territory,” and were reportedly providing border support “in an unmarked (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) vehicle.”

According to officials, the Mexican soldiers pointed their firearms at the two US soldiers and removed a sidearm from one of the US soldiers.