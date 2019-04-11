Assange arrested after eviction from embassy

(Washington Examiner) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, a scourge of American government officials for allegedly leaking classified and secret documents, has been arrested at the Ecuadorian residence in London, his longtime home.

The arrest came after Ecuadorian officials evicted the Australian native. He had lived in the diplomatic compound for nearly seven years, initially shielding him from extradition to Sweden, where he was wanted on sexual assault charges. Swedish authorities later dropped the case, but Assange stayed inside the embassy out of fear of extradition to the United States, where federal authorities have long investigated him for espionage.

Assange became a player in the 2016 presidential race when WikiLeaks released thousands of emails that had been stolen from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta. American intelligence officials concluded the hacking was orchestrated by the Russian government.