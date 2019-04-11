At U.N., Pence tells Venezuelan ambassador: 'You shouldn't be here'

(DailyWire) On Wednesday, speaking at a Special Session of the United Nations Security Council on the Crisis in Venezuela, Vice President Mike Pence issued a scathing condemnation of the Maduro regime in Venezuela and one of the most stunningly blunt statements in the history of the U.N., looking directly at the ambassador from the Maduro regime and telling him, “With all due respect, Mr. Ambassador, you shouldn’t be here. You should return to Venezuela and tell Nicolás Maduro that his time is up.”

Pence began by noting that Article 24 of the U.N. Charter confers on the Security Council the “responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.” He quoted President Truman telling Congress in 1947 of the U.N., “The United Nations is designed to make possible lasting freedom and independence for all its members.” Pence continued, “It is why this institution exists.”

Then Pence described in detail the murderous regime led by Maduro and its devastating effect on Venezuela: