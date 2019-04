(BREITBART) — Michael Avenatti has been accused of embezzling $2.5 million from a negotiated payment Miami Heat player Hassan Whiteside thought he was making to his former girlfriend, Alexis Gardner, according to prosecutors.

Avenatti was supposed to be acting as Gardner’s attorney and had negotiated a three-million dollar deal with the NBA player to settle what promised to be an embarrassing lawsuit against Whiteside, the Los Angeles Times reported.