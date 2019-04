(CNBC) — Michael Avenatti said Nike “pulled a stunt” by having him arrested before he could go public with accusations that the retailer paid certain high school athletes to coax them into playing basketball at Nike-sponsored colleges.

Nike “has been covering up this scandal for over five years,” Avenatti told CNBC’s “Closing Bell ” on Monday. “They knew they could not control me. … They effectively had to shoot the messenger.”