Back-seat penguins

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A man was driving down the road with 20 penguins in the back seat.

The police stop him and say he can’t drive around with the penguins in the car and that he should take them to the zoo.

The man agrees and drives off.

The next day the same man is driving down the road with 20 penguins in the back and once again, he is pulled over by the same police officer who says, “Hey! I though I told you to take those to the zoo.”

The man replies:

“I did. Today I’m taking them to the movies.”

