Barr: Mueller report found 'no collusion'

There was “no collusion” on the part of the 2016 Trump campaign with repeated Russian efforts to interfere in the presidential election, Attorney General William Barr confirmed on Thursday.

His comments came in a news conference in advance of the public release of the report from special counsel Robert Mueller, who spent nearly two years and some $25 million investigating. His report is redacted to withhold names of some third-party individuals and investigatory methods.

Mueller’s report also noted that there was insufficient evidence the president tried to obstruct any part of his investigation or report, although there was evidence of Trump’s frustration with the “relentless speculation” in the news media based on the investigation by federal agents and prosecutors of his campaign.

Trump has called the investigation a “witch hunt,” and Barr confirmed, “As he said from the beginning there was, in fact, no collusion.

“There is substantial evidence to show he was frustrated and angered that the investigation was undermining his presidency,” he said, with the investigation “propelled by political opponents.”

But, in fact, the president and his counselors “cooperated fully” at all times, asserted no executive privilege, and “took no act that in fact deprived the special counsel of documents and witnesses.”

The back story is that it likely was a political opposition research document funded by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign, written by a former British agent with Russian contacts, that made unsubstantiated allegations about Trump that was used by the Obama administration as “evidence” to start the investigation into the Trump campaign.

There was confirmation the Russian government did try to interfere.

But Americans now know, Barr said, that “Russian operatives that pursued these schemes did not have the cooperation of President Trump or his campaign.”

Barr said the report reveals Russians tried to create discord through social media operations, a disinformation campaign, and charges were filed against those operatives.

“The special counsel found no evidence that any American, including anyone associated with the Trump campaign, cooperated,” he said.

Russian military officials also worked to hack computers and steal DNC documents, as well as those from Clinton’s campaign, and charges were filed against those officers, he said.

“Again the special counsel did not find any evidence member of the Trump campaign or anyone associated with the campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government,” he said.

Yet further, there was no evidence the Trump campaign worked with Russians to publicize those stolen documents, and there was found “no conspiracy to violate U.S. law involving Russia-linked persons and persons linked to the Trump campaign.”

Barr said, “Special counsel confirmed Russian government sponsored efforts to interfere, but did not find that the Trump campaign or other Americans colluded.”

He said the final report was redacted for grand jury materials, details about investigation methods, details about ongoing investigations and details regarding the privacy of third-parties.

Barr also confirmed that at no point did President Trump exercise his legitimate executive privilege and ask that anything be removed from the report.