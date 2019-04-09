Barr sets Democrat straight on 'hate crimes'

Attempting to reinforce a Democratic Party narrative that President Trump has fostered a culture of bigotry, a Democratic congresswoman on Tuesday asked Attorney General William Barr to confirm that hate crimes have increased under the current administration.

Referring to “the data,” Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., further wanted to know if Barr was making the problem “a priority.”

As a matter of fact, Barr said in the hearing of a House appropriations subcommittee, he already affirmed his concern about the issue in his confirmation hearing.

But reports of hate crimes haven’t increased since 2017, he told the congresswoman. And the upward trend began during President Obama’s administration.

Lawrence asked Barr: “Are you familiar with the data with the percentage? Have [hate crimes] increased under the Trump administration? There are indications they have.”

Barr replied, “I haven’t seen any data that it’s growing since 2017.

Lawrence asked: “So is it a priority? You haven’t looked at the data? You’re not aware of it?”

Barr replied: “As I said in my confirmation hearing. I’m very concerned about hate crimes and intend to vigorously pursue them. The data that I have seen have shown an increase going back to 2013. So I agree with you, they have been increasing. But I have seen no data to say it’s different under the Trump administration.”