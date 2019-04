(WASHINGTONEXAMINER) — 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke released a plan Monday to combat climate change, vowing to mobilize $5 trillion in spending over 10 years to address what he called “the greatest threat we face.”

“We are living in a transformed reality, where our longstanding inaction has not only impacted our climate but led to a growing emergency that has already started to sap our prosperity and public health — worsening inequality and threatening our safety and security,” said O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman.