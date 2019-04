(NBC News) Joe Biden is attempting to deal with his “personal space” problem.

Less than two days after he promised to be more respectful with his physical contact — as part of an effort to tamp down a growing controversy — the former vice president cracked jokes about the issue.

At a speech to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ conference in Washington, D.C., Biden opened his remarks by joking that he’d received permission to hug the group’s president, Lonnie Stephenson, whom Biden had embraced after being introduced by him.