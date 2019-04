(PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE) — Hours after announcing that his Pittsburgh-based International Association of Fire Fighters was endorsing Joe Biden for president, union president Harold Schaitberger kicked off the first rally of Mr. Biden’s quest for the Democratic nomination at a Lawrenceville union hall Monday to chants from the crowd of “We want Joe!”

“This is a union town. This is a union state. This is a union county,” Mr. Schaitberger said.