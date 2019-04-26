Biden misses '100% free chance' to give pitch

Career politician Joe Biden has been informed he missed a big chance to promote himself in his bid for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

It this another gaffe?

He was asked, according to the Hill. “Why are you the best choice for Democrats?”

He said, “That’ll be for the Democrats to decide.”

Question: “Why are you the best choice for Democrats?” Joe Biden: “That’ll be for the Democrats to decide.” pic.twitter.com/myi5cbyJ8j — The Hill (@thehill) April 26, 2019

“Joe might want to work on that one some more,” said a blogger for the Twitter news aggregator Twitchy.

A Twitter user offered: “Sir, here is a lay-up, 100% free chance to give your elevator pitch. Go!”

Another pointed out, “Biden has no idea why.”

“Perhaps ‘Wait, what?’ would be a good Biden 2020 campaign slogan,” said Twitchy.

It’s just the latest verbal fumble.

Earlier this week he said he wanted to make America “straight” again.

Is this the first Biden gaffe? Biden: “America is coming back like we used to be: ethical, straight…” pic.twitter.com/hyHWCt98oT — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 25, 2019

“America is coming back like we used to be: ethical, straight,” he said.

WND compiled a sampling of the many gaffes over his long political career.

At a gun-control press conference with New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Biden said, “Think about what happened out in – when Gabby Giffords, my good friend, was shot and mortally wounded.”

Only she wasn’t mortally wounded.

During an online town hall Biden said, “If you want to protect yourself, get a double-barrel shotgun, just fire two blasts outside the house.”

He didn’t explain how a two-shot shotgun could be used as a defensive weapon after firing both shots.

After attending a U.K. national security council meeting he stated, “I spent half my life on our national security council.” Biden is 70. He had been on the U.S. National Security Council for four years.

At the Iowa State Society inauguration ball Biden declared, “I’m proud to be president of the United States.”

He corrected himself after the audience began to laugh, saying: “I’m proud to be vice president of the United States. And I’m prouder to be Barack Obama, President Barack Obama’s vice president,” he confusingly added.

Others:

Aug. 22, 2012: “Folks, I can tell you I’ve known eight presidents, three of them intimately.”

Aug. 14, 2012 (to a largely African-American audience): “Look at what they [Republicans] value, and look at their budget. And look what they’re proposing. [Romney] said in the first 100 days, he’s going to let the big banks write their own rules – unchain Wall Street. They’re going to put y’all back in chains.”

May 16, 2012: “My mother believed and my father believed that if I wanted to be president of the United States, I could be vice president!”

April 26, 2012: “I promise you, the president has a big stick. I promise you.”

March 17, 2010: “His mom lived in Long Island for 10 years or so. God rest her soul. And- although, she’s – wait – your mom’s still – your mom’s still alive. Your dad passed. God bless her soul.”

Feb. 6, 2009: “If we do everything right, if we do it with absolute certainty, there’s still a 30 percent chance we’re going to get it wrong.”

Oct. 15, 2008: “…a three-letter word: jobs. J-O-B-S, jobs.”

Sept. 22, 2008: “When the stock market crashed, Franklin D. Roosevelt got on the television and didn’t just talk about the, you know, the princes of greed. He said, ‘Look, here’s what happened.” (The market crashed in 1929, before FDR was president)

Sept. 12, 2008 (to wheelchair-bound Missouri state Sen. Chuck Graham): “Stand up, Chuck, let ’em see ya.”

Sept. 10, 2008: “Hillary Clinton is as qualified or more qualified than I am to be vice president of the United States of America. Quite frankly, it might have been a better pick than me.”