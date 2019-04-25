Biden wants to make America 'straight' again

Joe Biden’s been known for his verbal gaffes for years. He once told a man in a wheelchair to stand up so everyone could see him.

Now he’s announced plans to make America “straight” again.

Is this the first Biden gaffe? Biden: “America is coming back like we used to be: ethical, straight…” pic.twitter.com/hyHWCt98oT — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 25, 2019

His comment came only hours after he released a video announcing he’s running for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

“America is coming back like we used to be: ethical, straight…” he said.

One social commenter charged, “Biden going for that Chick-fil-A vote” based on LGBT protests of the fast food chain for its owners’ contributions to various Christian organizations.

Wrote social media aggregator Twitchy, “If you thought that was a gaffe, wait’ll you hear the rest of Biden’s thought.”

In fact, he said, “America’s coming back like we used to be. Ethical, straight, telling the truth … supporting our allies. All those good things.”

“Can you imagine the reaction to a Republican who said he was going to make America ‘straight’ again?” wrote Brent Scher.

Others pointed out how his comments are similar to President Trump’s “Make America Great Again.”

“Remember when ‘make America great again’ was controversial?” wrote Joe Simonson.

Said Twitchy, “No, this is ‘Make American Great Like We Used to Be.’ Totally different.”

It isn’t likely to be Biden’s only gaffe of the campaign. WND reported several years ago on just a few of his statements.

At a gun-control press conference with New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Biden said, “Think about what happened out in – when Gabby Giffords, my good friend, was shot and mortally wounded.”

Only she wasn’t mortally wounded.

During an online town hall Biden said, “If you want to protect yourself, get a double-barrel shotgun, just fire two blasts outside the house.”

He didn’t explain how a two-shot shotgun could be used as a defensive weapon after firing both shots.

After attending a U.K. national security council meeting he stated, “I spent half my life on our national security council.” Biden is 70. He had been on the U.S. National Security Council for four years.

Also, “I have traveled over 640,000 miles since I’ve been vice president, and most of the time the president sends me to places that he doesn’t want to go. (Laughter.) So I’ve spent an awful lot of time with McCain and others in Afghanistan and Iraq, and so it’s nice to be here in Germany,” he quipped.

At the Iowa State Society inauguration ball Biden declared, “I’m proud to be president of the United States.” He corrected himself after the audience began to laugh, saying, “I’m proud to be vice president of the United States. And I’m prouder to be Barack Obama, President Barack Obama’s vice president,” he confusingly added.

Others:

August 22, 2012: “Folks, I can tell you I’ve known eight presidents, three of them intimately.”

August 14, 2012 (to a largely African-American audience): “Look at what they [Republicans] value, and look at their budget. And look what they’re proposing. [Romney] said in the first 100 days, he’s going to let the big banks write their own rules – unchain Wall Street. They’re going to put y’all back in chains.”

May 16, 2012: “My mother believed and my father believed that if I wanted to be president of the United States, I could be vice president!”

April 26, 2012: “I promise you, the president has a big stick. I promise you.”

March 17, 2010: “His mom lived in Long Island for 10 years or so. God rest her soul. And- although, she’s – wait – your mom’s still – your mom’s still alive. Your dad passed. God bless her soul.”

February 6, 2009: “If we do everything right, if we do it with absolute certainty, there’s still a 30 percent chance we’re going to get it wrong.”

October 15, 2008: “…a three-letter word: jobs. J-O-B-S, jobs.”

September 22, 2008: “When the stock market crashed, Franklin D. Roosevelt got on the television and didn’t just talk about the, you know, the princes of greed. He said, ‘Look, here’s what happened.” (The market crashed in 1929, before FDR was president)

September 12, 2008 (to wheelchair-bound Missouri state Sen. Chuck Graham): “Stand up, Chuck, let ’em see ya.”

September 10, 2008: “Hillary Clinton is as qualified or more qualified than I am to be vice president of the United States of America. Quite frankly, it might have been a better pick than me.”