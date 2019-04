(CAMPUSREFORM) — Liberal comedian Bill Maher blasted “fragile” Millennials who want trigger warnings and safe spaces on his HBO show on Friday, and also took on students at Harvard University for protesting the fact that one of the school’s professors agreed to legally represent Harvey Weinstein.

Maher made the comments during an interview with South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg who is running for the Democrat nomination for president in 2020. Buttigieg, who is 37, is himself part of the millennial generation.