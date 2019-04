(Fox News) “Real Time” host Bill Maher defended former Vice President Joe Biden as he faces mounting accusations of inappropriate touching.

Maher began Friday night’s show by mocking the controversy during his monologue. He warned the audience that “Biden is still at large” and that women were being urged to “walk at night in pairs.”

“He came very close, this close, to saying he was about to run [for president], though we still don’t know if that’s true. We do know it’s true that his hands have been part of an exploratory committee for decades,” Maher joked.