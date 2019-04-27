Bill Maher turns on Adam Schiff

(Gateway Pundit) Democrat lawmaker and anti-Trumper Adam Schiff went on with Bill Maher on Friday night after the release of the Mueller Report in the last two weeks.

Schiff, who previously said he had evidence of Trump colluding with Russia, went on to discuss the findings in the Mueller Report.

Schiff told Maher the report concluded that “Russians were engaged in a systemic effort to interfere in our election; that the Trump campaign welcomed it, embraced it, built it into their plan, made full use of it, lied about it, covered it up, and then obstructed the investigation into it.” Of course, the Mueller Report said the exact opposite.