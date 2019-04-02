Black actor praises Trump, slams Obama

I voted for 44 twice. I even checked my emails in his Senate Office while lobbying for Salone to be given another chance to rebrand. Not once in 8 years was I given any support regarding Africa or the Black Agenda, but 45 invites me to the WH to celebrate the #FirstStepAct ‍♂️ — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) April 1, 2019

Former “Grey’s Anatomy” star Isaiah Washington thanked President Trump for his promotion of a major criminal justice reform bill while criticizing President Obama for lack of action.

“I voted for 44 twice,” Washington wrote in a tweet, referring to Obama. “I even checked my emails in his Senate Office while lobbying for Salone to be given another chance to rebrand. Not once in 8 years was I given any support regarding Africa or the Black Agenda, but 45 invites me to the WH to celebrate the #FirstStepAct.”

Washington was invited to a celebration in Washington on Monday of the passage by Congress in December of the First Step Act.

The law gives judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and supports efforts to rehabilitate prisoners.

In follow-up tweets Monday, Washington emphasized Trump’s focus on getting things done.

“Those who know, know that I’m not a Democrat or a Republican. I will work w/h anyone as long as things get done,” he wrote. “The #FirstStepAct was passed on December 21, 2018 w/h the hard work of @JessyMichele @LouislReed @VanJones68 and @cut_50 I’m proud to stand with them all today.”

Trump said a “Second Step Act” will focus on “successful re-entry and reduced unemployment for Americans with past criminal records,” Fox News reported.

The president’s objective is to cut the unemployment rate for former prisoners to single digits within five years.

At the ceremony, a man who was in prison only two months ago, celebrated the impact of the bill on his life: