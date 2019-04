(BBC News) A blind Japanese sailor has completed a non-stop Pacific crossing, reportedly making him the first visually impaired person to do so.

Mitsuhiro Iwamoto, 52, sailed the 8,700-mile (14,000 km) crossing with the help of a sighted navigator.

His 12m (40 ft) yacht made port in Fukushima on Saturday morning, ending his two-month trip.

He left California on 24 February with Doug Smith, an American navigator who assisted him.