Border Patrol IDs thousands of 'fraudulent family' cases

(Daily Caller) More than 3,000 fraudulent family cases have been identified by U.S. Border Patrol in the past six months, demonstrating the lengths to which illegal migrants will go to abuse U.S. laws.

“It’s very clear that the cartel and smugglers know the weaknesses in our laws. They know that family units and unaccompanied children will be released with no consequences for their illegal entries,” acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan stated when he visited the U.S.-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas.

McAleenan, who took over the role of DHS chief following Kirstjen Nielsen’s resignation, said Tuesday marked a new record in single-day border crossings, with over 4,800 people crossing in a 24-hour period. Nearly 1,000 of those apprehended on Tuesday came in just three big groups.