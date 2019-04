(RALEIGH NEWS & OBSERVER) — A controversial abortion bill has been sent to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who must now decide whether he will veto it.

The N.C. House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 359, called the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act,” by a vote of 65-46 on Tuesday. It previously cleared the Senate on Monday, in a 28-19 vote. If Cooper does veto the bill, Republicans will need some Democratic lawmakers to side with them to override the veto, since the Republican-led legislature lost its veto-proof supermajority in the 2018 elections.