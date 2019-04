(Variety) Britney Spears has checked into a psychiatric facility after suffering from emotional distress, a source confirms to Variety.

The 37 year-old singer was admitted over a week ago, as first reported by TMZ, and is expected to remain in treatment for a month.

Spears has been troubled over the past year by her father’s health crisis. Jamie Spears recently underwent a second surgery to fix a ruptured colon.