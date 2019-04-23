Bronx woman preps run against 'Bolshevik' AOC

(FOXNEWS) — She’s a medical journalist and former publicist with no political background, but Bronx native Ruth Papazian, 61, sees it as her duty – however much a long shot – to swipe the seat of 29-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the 2020 congressional elections.

“It became clear that if I didn’t step up to fight for our district, we’d end up with yet another passive Republican candidate who didn’t bother to campaign,” Papazian told Fox News. “And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hasn’t lived in the district since early childhood. Those of us who stuck it out, and actually live here, care about our future, and need representation.”