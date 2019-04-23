ELECTION 2020

Bronx woman preps run against 'Bolshevik' AOC

'Many of us come from families that escaped socialism. No one wants it'

(FOXNEWS) — She’s a medical journalist and former publicist with no political background, but Bronx native Ruth Papazian, 61, sees it as her duty – however much a long shot – to swipe the seat of 29-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the 2020 congressional elections.

“It became clear that if I didn’t step up to fight for our district, we’d end up with yet another passive Republican candidate who didn’t bother to campaign,” Papazian told Fox News. “And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hasn’t lived in the district since early childhood. Those of us who stuck it out, and actually live here, care about our future, and need representation.”

Read the full story ›
Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.