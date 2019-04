(USATODAY) — The two brothers who say “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett paid them to stage his Jan. 29 assault announced Tuesday that they filed a federal defamation lawsuit against his legal team, including celebrity attorney Mark Geragos.

Lawyers for Abimbola “Bola” (also known as Abel) and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo held a a press conference in Chicago to announce they are suing Geragos and one of his partners, Tina Glandian.