Candace Owens blasts Dem lawmaker in 'hate crimes' hearing

.@RepTedLieu plays recording of Candace Owens: “I don’t know Ms. Owens. I’m not going to characterize her. I’m going to let her own words do the talking. So, I’m going to play for you the first 30 seconds of a statement she made about Adolf Hitler.” pic.twitter.com/xiilLBUIwF — CSPAN (@cspan) April 9, 2019

In a House hearing Tuesday on white nationalism and hate crimes led by the Democratic Party majority, black activist Candace Owens blasted a congressman for misconstruing her remarks and accused Democrats in general of using such terms for “fear mongering, power and control.”

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., played a selected clip of “a statement [Owens] made about Adolf Hitler” at a conference in London in December, insinuating she approved of Hitler’s Nazi regime.

Lieu didn’t given Owens a chance to respond but instead asked a witness invited by the Democrats: “When people legitimize Adolf Hitler, does that feed into white nationalist ideology?”

A Republican member of the committee later gave Owens a chance to respond to Lieu.

“I think it’s pretty apparent that Mr. Lieu believes that black people are stupid and will not pursue the full clip in its entirety,” said Owens. “He purposely presented an extracted clip …

Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, banged his gavel.

“The witness will suspend for a moment,” he said. “It is not proper to refer disparagingly to a member of the committee. Uhh, the witness will not do that again. The witness may continue.”

“Sure, even though I was called despicable,” Owens said.

Nadler interrupted again.

“The witness may not refer to a member of the committee as stupid,” the congressman said.

“I didn’t refer to him as stupid,” Owens shot back. “That’s not what I said. That’s not what I said at all. You didn’t listen to what I said.”

Nadler shrugged.

“May I continue?”

“Please,” said Nadler.

“As I said, he is assuming that black people will not pursue the full two-hour clip. And he purposefully extracted — he cut off and you didn’t hear the question that was asked of me. He’s trying to present as if I was launching a defense of Hitler in Germany when in fact the question that was asked of me was pertaining to whether or not I believed in nationalism and that nationalism was bad,” said Owens, the communications director of the non-profit Turning Point USA.

Candace Owens: “I think it’s pretty apparent that Mr. Lieu believes that black people are stupid and will not pursue the full clip…That was unbelievably dishonest…I’m deeply offended by the insinuation of revealing that clip without the question that was asked of me.” pic.twitter.com/UioMSZK93d — CSPAN (@cspan) April 9, 2019

“And what I responded to was that I do not believe we should be characterizing Hitler as a nationalist. He was a homicidal, pathological maniac that killed his own people. A nationalist would not kill their own people,” she continued.

“That is exactly what I was referring to in the clip and he purposefully wanted to give you a cut up, similar to what they do to Donald Trump to create a different narrative.

“That was unbelievably dishonest and he did not allow me to respond to it, which is worrisome and should tell you a lot about where people are today in terms of trying to drum up narratives.”

See Owens accuse Nadler of “anti-black bias”:

Democrats ‘conning minorities’

In her opening statement, Owens said there “isn’t a single adult today that in good conscience would make the argument that America is a more racist, more white nationalist society than it was when my grandfather was growing up and yet we are hearing these terms center around today because what they want to say is that brown people need to be scared, which seems to be the narrative that we hear every four years right ahead of a presidential election.”

“Let me be clear the hearing today is not about white nationalism or hate crimes, it is about fear mongering, power and control,” Owens said.

“It is a preview of a Democrat 2020 election strategy the same as the Democrat 2016 election strategy.”

Owens said the objective “is to scare blacks, Hispanics, gays and Muslims into helping them censor dissenting opinions ultimately to helping them regain control of our countries narrative which they feel that they lost.”

“The biggest scandal in American politics is that Democrats have been conning minorities into the belief that we are perpetual victims all but ensuring our failure,” she said.

“Racial division and class warfare are central to the Democrat party platform. They need Blacks to hate whites, the rich to hate the poor. Soon enough it will be the tall hating the short.”