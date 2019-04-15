Candace Owens: Good job but opportunity missed

I applaud conservative commentator Candace Owens for standing up for her dignity and integrity, when the petulant hater California Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu knowingly lied about her and tried to humiliate her. Lieu’s antics reminds me of Fox News’ Shepard Smith with whom Lieu shares disgusting patterns of behavior.

I hope Ownes wasn’t wearing her favorite shoes that day, because retrieval of one shoe will require Lieu using a strong laxative to extract. But I digress.

Lieu, a smug, massively prejudiced Democrat, despises any black person who does not grovel at his feet. During the House Judiciary Committee hearing on the supposed rise of white nationalism, Lieu tried to smear Candace with a 30-second recording of part of an answer she had given at a London event, purposely edited to distort what she had factually said.

The disrespect shown Owens was a transpicuous display of contempt and unveiled racist bigotry by Democrats for “uppity-niggas” with the nerve to be independent of them.

However, they hadn’t counted on Candace being a bare-knuckle brawler who views them as loathsome. She exposed Lieu, and Democrats, as the pernicious liars and anti-American bigots they are, saying: “I think it’s apparent that Mr. Lieu believes that black people are stupid and will not pursue the full clip [of my speech] in its entirety. … That was unbelievably dishonest. … I’m deeply offended by the insinuation of revealing that clip without the question that was asked of me.”

She torched the committee’s chairman, the bigoted Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., for not paying attention, telling him: “I didn’t refer to him as stupid – that not’s what I said at all. You didn’t listen to what I said. May I continue?” At which point, the slovenly Nadler wrinkled his nose and waved his hand for her to resume.

Candace continued: “As I said, he is assuming that black people will not go pursue the full two hour clip, and he purposefully extracted – he cut off and you didn’t hear the question that was asked of me. He’s trying to present as if I was launching a defense of Hitler in Germany, when in fact the question that was asked of me was pertaining to whether or not I believed in nationalism.”

Her 75-year-old grandfather, who was a “sharecropper” in the South when the Democratic Party ruled, accompanied Candace Owens to the meeting. He experienced how Democrats used skin color to divide and subjugate people using their terrorist group, the Ku Klux Klan (KKK).

Owens was correct when she said: “The hearing today is not about white nationalism or hate crimes – it’s about fear-mongering, power, and control. The goal here is to scare blacks, Hispanics, [homosexuals] and Muslims into helping [Democrats] censor dissenting opinions, ultimately into helping them regain control.”

I agree with her when she said: “White supremacy, racism, white nationalism, words that once held real meaning, have now become nothing more than election strategies.”

I agree that, “Democrats … intended to spin a narrative that white nationalism is an existential threat to the United States and the biggest ‘bogeyman’ facing our country and culture.” She was right calling it the “preferred scapegoat of a party that wants every minority group to think of themselves as victims, and to hate White Americans. … These efforts by the left are incredibly destructive to our national unity. …”

But I’m forced to say that despite her having the floor and the nation’s attention, she failed to deliver the blow that would have had a crippling effect on the Democrats.

I’m disappointed because I would have said: “The Democrats today have been true to their origin and heritage. The Democratic Party was founded for the express purpose of dehumanizing people by fiat of forced servitude called slavery. The Democratic Party is the party of the KKK, Jim Crow, and public lynchings.”

I would have said that in America we are Americans, and being an American is not predicated upon being a crayon color. I would have said: “Democrats want to keep Americans identified by ‘hyphenations,’ skin color and gender.”

I would have said Democrats want Americans to claim identity in a skin color because it allows them to foment discord. Democrats want people, specifically blacks, to view themselves as “hyphenations and skin color” because it allows them to label certain Americans as minorities; but those days are coming to an end.

I would have made the point that we will no longer view ourselves as crayons and minorities. We’re Americans; the only colors that count in America are red, white and blue. I would have bludgeoned home the point that anyone who is a legal United States citizen cannot by definition be a minority. I would have told Lieu, Nadler and the viewing nation that there are over 330 million Americans; it’s impossible for me to be a minority if I’m an American. I would have asked the Democrats in the meeting why would I want to be less than a part of the whole by being a so-called minority?

Candace Owens had an opportunity to deliver a near deathblow to Democrats and every other elapid that continues to use lies and fallacious assignations to divide us.

Candace did a good job, but missed the kill shot, especially having her grandfather there. It would have been a death knell for the Democrats to attempt to refute her remarks with her grandfather sitting there, because he was the one piece of evidence they could not attack.

The fixation on being a crayon color must come to an end. We’re Americans, and when we grasp that fact, the domestic enemies and George Soros-funded, domestic-terrorist Democratic groups will no longer be able to exert control and influence over We the People.