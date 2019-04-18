Carl's Jr. will test a CBD-infused burger

(CNBC) Carl’s Jr. is adding something special to its signature sauce.

The restaurant will test a CBD-infused burger at one of its Denver locations for one day only: April 20, the unofficial holiday for cannabis enthusiasts.

The limited-time offer makes Carl’s Jr. the first national fast food chain to add CBD-infused food to its menu. In another nod to the marijuana holiday, the burger will sell for $4.20.

The burger chain’s Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight features two beef patties, pickled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, waffle fries — and about 5 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD extract in the burger chain’s Santa Fe Sauce.